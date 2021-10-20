Advertisement

Alabama man wins over $1 million at Pearl River Resort

Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the...
Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the progressive game’s Jackpot Bonus.(Pearl River Resort)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - An Alabama man won $1,163,526.81 playing Wheel of Fortune slots at the Silver Star Casino! Pearl River Resort announced the big win Wednesday.

Dane W. won the money Oct. 13 when the wheel landed on the game’s Jackpot Bonus.

Wheel of Fortune is a 3-reel, wide area progressive slot machine with a single pay line that features signature slot symbols such as sevens, bars and multiplier symbols.

Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the...
Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the progressive game’s Jackpot Bonus.(Pearl River Resort)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
Myrtlewood Dr. shooting
Meridian police investigate 5th homicide in 6 days
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive.
Police: Newborn dies after pregnant mother shot, killed by husband in Alabama
A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
Nikolas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of...
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
After a dry spell, showers are back
Rain chances return to the forecast