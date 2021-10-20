Alabama man wins over $1 million at Pearl River Resort

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - An Alabama man won $1,163,526.81 playing Wheel of Fortune slots at the Silver Star Casino! Pearl River Resort announced the big win Wednesday.

Dane W. won the money Oct. 13 when the wheel landed on the game’s Jackpot Bonus.

Wheel of Fortune is a 3-reel, wide area progressive slot machine with a single pay line that features signature slot symbols such as sevens, bars and multiplier symbols.

