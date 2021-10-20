Alabama ready for 5-11 year old COVID-19 vaccine approval

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Biden Administration is wasting no time, preparing for the FDA advisory committee to approve the Pfizer vaccine for 5-to-11 year old’s.

On Wednesday, the White House rolled out a plan to vaccinate 28 million children in the country. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris believes there will be plenty of vaccines available for this age group in Alabama. He expects the vaccine will be approved by the first of November. Dr. Harris said there are about 420,000 kids in the 5-11 year old age group.

The Biden Administration plans to mobilize a comprehensive effort from across the public and private sectors for the vaccinations. “We think we are going to have adequate vaccine. The feds are already pre-positioning. We haven’t received the vaccine yet but we have an idea of how much we are going to have off the bat.” Harris said.

Harris expects Alabama will get initially under 150,000 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine. After that, providers will be able to make their own orders. Dr. Harris said there will not be any caps on those orders. Harris said the key will be convincing parents to get their children vaccinated.

“From what we know we believe this vaccine is going to be safe. As always we want parents to make an inform decision. We are doing our best to educate them with the information we have.’ Harris said.

Harris said parents need to listen to their pediatrician about the vaccine, and that this group needs to get vaccinated to bring the pandemic under control. “This is going to be important to limit transmission. We know kids can get pretty sick themselves. There is long term effects in some cases.” Harris said.

ADPH has launched an education effort on YouTube providing information about the vaccine for children. You can find the link to that video here. The FDA advisory committee meets on October 26th.

