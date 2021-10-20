Bradley Joseph Sudduth campaigns for Senate seat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the District 32 special election less than two weeks away, voters are coming to a decision of who they want representing them in Jackson.

Born in Hawaii and raised in Columbus, Miss., Bradley Joseph Sudduth has lived in Meridian since 1998. He has been in the insurance world for over 20 years, but Sudduth’s true passion is for foster care.

“Our foster care system is huge. I’m a foster parent myself. I’ve been a foster parent for 10 years. 3800 kids are in foster care and people don’t think to seem that that is a big deal, and it is huge. We need to open up adoption for these kids,” said District 32 candidate Bradley Joseph Sudduth.

Sudduth has two foster children and three adopted children.

Sudduth said improving the foster care system, providing education opportunities for prisons and mental health are his top priorities when representing Mississippi.

“Foster care and the prison system are pretty close a lot of times. If we don’t give the mental health our kids need to be able to get through these crises, sometimes it will carry over to their adult life. We have so many repeat offenders within our prison system. So, when they do go back into society a lot of times folks don’t know what is needed or wanted and a lot of time, they don’t have the background to get that job they desire to have. So, if we did teach a welding class or a truck driving class or any kind of bachelor’s degree that would be fantastic,” said Sudduth.

He said he’s ready to be that voice for the voiceless.

“When I’m getting in there, I don’t want to just be a voter of yes and no. I want to go in there and I want to write law. I want to make that effective change for Mississippians. Mississippi has so much more than being 50th. I want to see our state be number 1 in everything. Education, foster care, everything, jobs creation. We have much better to offer than what our state is perceived. I love Mississippi and if we don’t have a strong voice in Jackson what do we have,” said Sudduth.

Sudduth said education is an important tool we should give kids, adding they are our future.

“We need to work with big business so they will want to come here. Work with education avenues and get them a workforce that is developed for Mississippi. In our counties alone, we’ve lost 10% of our population over the last 10 years. The kids don’t even have the option to even want to stay in our district 32 right now. They need jobs. We need to work with our communities, colleges so we can get a workforce developed so we can work with big businesses, our colleges, and the government. Those three things have to work together so we can come together to bring in a better District 32 for Mississippi,” said Sudduth.

Sudduth said his family, girlfriend, and church help him strive for a better Mississippi.

Candidates running for the seat along with Sudduth are W.J. Coleman, Rod Hickman, Stan Copeland, James Creer, Justin Curtis Creer, Minh Duong, Kim Houston, and Keith Jackson.

The special election will be held on November 2nd.

