Advertisement

Choctaw Fair receives Country Music Trail Marker

Unveiling of new marker
Unveiling of new marker(wtok)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have had a close relationship with country music for a long time.

In fact, since 1967, the Choctaw Indian Fair has been a major destination for hundreds of country music stars, including the likes hall of famers Connie Smith, Charlie Daniels, the Oak Ridge Boys and Philadelphia native Marty Stewart.

Wednesday, the tribe was awarded with the unveiling of a new country music trail marker at the site of the Choctaw Indian Fair.

”We love the uniqueness and as you said the intimate location of it,” said Chief Cyrus Ben of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. “Being able to come beneath the shade and having the sunset and being able to enjoy the show right on the onset of our stickball games. Just being to be able to come together in this small setting. Some people may think it’s small but great things come in small packages.”

“As Chief Ben and I were reminiscing, it all took place across the street over there,” said Marty Gamblin, a consultant with the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience. “I can remember the council and everybody was discussing sights and a couple of sights came up, including this one. This one was the one that they went with and it’s been a winner. What a great decision.”

The Choctaw Indian Fair was established in 1947 on the Choctaw Reservation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Showers will increase tonight and Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.
Showers increase tonight and tomorrow
Michael Watson addresses the Meridian Rotary Club.
Mississippi Secretary of State visits Meridian
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Deion Sanders to miss JSU game due to foot surgery
A procedural vote in the U.S. Senate Wednesday to begin debate on the ‘Freedom to Vote Act’...
Wicker, Hyde-Smith oppose bill to federalize elections