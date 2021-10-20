Choctaw Fair receives Country Music Trail Marker

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have had a close relationship with country music for a long time.

In fact, since 1967, the Choctaw Indian Fair has been a major destination for hundreds of country music stars, including the likes hall of famers Connie Smith, Charlie Daniels, the Oak Ridge Boys and Philadelphia native Marty Stewart.

Wednesday, the tribe was awarded with the unveiling of a new country music trail marker at the site of the Choctaw Indian Fair.

”We love the uniqueness and as you said the intimate location of it,” said Chief Cyrus Ben of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. “Being able to come beneath the shade and having the sunset and being able to enjoy the show right on the onset of our stickball games. Just being to be able to come together in this small setting. Some people may think it’s small but great things come in small packages.”

“As Chief Ben and I were reminiscing, it all took place across the street over there,” said Marty Gamblin, a consultant with the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience. “I can remember the council and everybody was discussing sights and a couple of sights came up, including this one. This one was the one that they went with and it’s been a winner. What a great decision.”

The Choctaw Indian Fair was established in 1947 on the Choctaw Reservation.

