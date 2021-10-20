City council approves to upgrade city cameras

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian city council voted yes on upgrading the city cameras.

Mayor Jimmy Smith said he wants to expand the city cameras to homeowners and business owners. He also said he wants to have monitoring cameras inside the police department. Smith said he hopes the process will begin in the next two weeks.

“We have talked with some residents also hotel owners that would like to purchase these cameras if they can. We are going to work through that to see what we can do. We had complaints about our parks being closed and people coming after the park closed drinking, smoking dope, and doing different things. We are going to have something that will detect that in our different parks. We are going to work on this,” said Mayor Jimmy Smith.

The council also approved a new fire truck which will cost $720,000.

