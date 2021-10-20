Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KENYATTA MCCLELLAND1986506 FRONT ST EXT APT E5 MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
EDWARD T WALKER19791730 LIZZIE RD APT B MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
TOBIAS S WINDHAM19942429 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ALFRED D SMITH19672209 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 10:40 PM on October 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:33 PM on October 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of 5thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

