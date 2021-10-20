City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 10:40 PM on October 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:33 PM on October 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of 5thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.