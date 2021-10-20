City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2021
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KENYATTA MCCLELLAND
|1986
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT E5 MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|EDWARD T WALKER
|1979
|1730 LIZZIE RD APT B MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|TOBIAS S WINDHAM
|1994
|2429 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ALFRED D SMITH
|1967
|2209 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 10:40 PM on October 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:33 PM on October 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of 5thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.