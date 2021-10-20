Advertisement

Deion Sanders to miss JSU game due to foot surgery

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Monroe, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders will miss his team’s next game against Bethune-Cookman.

“Coach Prime” made the announcement on Twitter that he will not be with the team due to his recent foot surgery.

Gary Harrell will act as head coach in Sanders’ absence.

Jackson State is 5-1 on the season and has moved into the Top 25 in FCS polls.

Their bout with Bethune-Cookman is set for 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

