Eli Manning to be celebrated at Ole Miss game

Giants Quarterback Eli Manning celebrates his team's Super Bowl XLVI Victory over the New...
Giants Quarterback Eli Manning celebrates his team's Super Bowl XLVI Victory over the New England Patriots. Photo by Rob Tringali, Photo Credit: ESPN.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss will honor Eli manning as they will retire his No. 10 jersey during Saturday’s game.

Manning will be just the third player in Ole Miss’ history to have his number retired, joining his father Archie Manning and Chucky Mullins. The celebration will start on Thursday as Eli Manning will be inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame. Then on Saturday, Manning will lead the team through The Grove for the Walk of Champions, then the jersey retirement will take place during halftime.

As part of the festivities, the name Manning will be painted in the end zones of Hollingsworth Field. In addition, a special series of merchandise has been released surrounding the celebration. The Eli Manning Collection features t-shirts, pennants and other items will be sold at the game and online.

Manning, a four-year letterwinner for the Rebels from 2000-03, won the 2003 Maxwell Award, an honor given to the best all-around player in college football. Manning became the highest pick in program history when he was the first pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. His father, Archie Manning, was the second overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1971. Eli, who finished third in the 2003 Heisman Trophy ballot following his senior season, finished his Ole Miss career with a school-record 10,119 career passing yards and 81 career TD passes. He also set new Ole Miss career records for completions (829) and passing attempts (1,363), and both marks ranked fourth on the SEC career lists.

Saturday’s game against LSU is set for 2:30 p.m. CT

