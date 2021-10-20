A Funeral Mass for John M. “Jack” Dasis, 86, of Butler will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11 A.M. at St. John Catholic Church in Butler with Father Travis Burnett officiating. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Butler City Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.Mr. Dasis passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham. He was born January 20, 1935, in Queens, New York. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran and served as a radio operator aboard the USS Noxubee. Mr. Jack, as most everyone knew him, was very passionate about the Special Olympics. He helped establish the Mississippi Special Olympics Golf program, and he proudly served as coach and caddy for his son Danny. He spent many years coaching boys baseball and girls softball teams. He also was a Red Cross Volunteer, often assisting victims who had suffered from burnouts.Survivors include his wife Ethel Dasis of Butler; sons, Joe Dasis (Lori) of Butler; John Dasis of Atlanta, GA; Steve Dasis (Lisa) of Tampa, FL; Peter Dasis (Beckey) of Lompoc, CA; Danny Dasis of Butler; daughters, Jane Dasis of Butler; Diane Harwell (Donnie) of Rainbow City; Donna Wilson (Sport) of Butler; Karen Bunyard of Meridian; and Andrea Sager (Cliff) of Lisman; sister, Rose Marie Wegenaar of Staten Island, NY; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.Pallbearers: John Dasis, Jr., Steve Dasis, Peter Dasis, Evan McDonald, Steve Allen, Alex Harwell, Colin Wilson, and Tyler Sager. Honorary Pallbearers: Dwayne May, Jerry Keifer, Joe Dasis, Danny Dasis, Joey Dasis, Austin Dasis, and Kyle Sager.Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Mississippi-2906 N. State Street, Suite 206, Jackson, Mississippi 39216.Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fbumpersfuneralhome.com&c=E,1,4DIightuxYT4SFH21-N3BvKn4HVagAP0p1B_6BaeHLqpmY11lAFm8_oAsTZWqP5mOtdZ2m58L0TTw9GfYLIfsPxvb9XRZzPAc9b2ArzTcPHLxYU,&typo=1 to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.