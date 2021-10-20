Advertisement

John M. “Jack” Dasis

John M. “Jack” Dasis
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Funeral Mass for John M. “Jack” Dasis, 86, of Butler will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11 A.M. at St. John Catholic Church in Butler with Father Travis Burnett officiating. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Butler City Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.Mr. Dasis passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham. He was born January 20, 1935, in Queens, New York. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran and served as a radio operator aboard the USS Noxubee. Mr. Jack, as most everyone knew him, was very passionate about the Special Olympics. He helped establish the Mississippi Special Olympics Golf program, and he proudly served as coach and caddy for his son Danny. He spent many years coaching boys baseball and girls softball teams. He also was a Red Cross Volunteer, often assisting victims who had suffered from burnouts.Survivors include his wife Ethel Dasis of Butler; sons, Joe Dasis (Lori) of Butler; John Dasis of Atlanta, GA; Steve Dasis (Lisa) of Tampa, FL; Peter Dasis (Beckey) of Lompoc, CA; Danny Dasis of Butler; daughters, Jane Dasis of Butler; Diane Harwell (Donnie) of Rainbow City; Donna Wilson (Sport) of Butler; Karen Bunyard of Meridian; and Andrea Sager (Cliff) of Lisman; sister, Rose Marie Wegenaar of Staten Island, NY; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.Pallbearers: John Dasis, Jr., Steve Dasis, Peter Dasis, Evan McDonald, Steve Allen, Alex Harwell, Colin Wilson, and Tyler Sager. Honorary Pallbearers: Dwayne May, Jerry Keifer, Joe Dasis, Danny Dasis, Joey Dasis, Austin Dasis, and Kyle Sager.Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Mississippi-2906 N. State Street, Suite 206, Jackson, Mississippi 39216.Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fbumpersfuneralhome.com&c=E,1,4DIightuxYT4SFH21-N3BvKn4HVagAP0p1B_6BaeHLqpmY11lAFm8_oAsTZWqP5mOtdZ2m58L0TTw9GfYLIfsPxvb9XRZzPAc9b2ArzTcPHLxYU,&typo=1 to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Kathey Montez Kelly
Kathey Montez Kelly
Jaycie Collins holds the Special Olympic torch
Special Olympics torch carried through Meridian
General H. Mooney
Ms. Mary Lee Doby