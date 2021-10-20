Kathey Montez Kelly was born on December 29, 1951, passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021 surrounded by her family at home in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Kathey was 69 years young and is survived by her children, Teresa Kelly, April Kelly (Tyler) Gordon; two grandsons, William “Chase” (Kayla) Henderson and Cooper Gordon; six sisters and three brothers.

Kathey was a hard worker where she retired after 25 years from Avery Dennison in Meridian MS. She also worked at the Bonita Lakes Walmart, where she enjoyed seeing all the familiar faces. She always enjoyed the little thing in life. In her spare time she enjoyed working in her flower beds and catching up with family and friends that became family.

Kathey was preceded in death by her parents, Eather and Montez Varner, brother David Varner, sisters Martha Weaver and Darlene Wade and her great granddaughter, Addilyn Michelle Henderson.

Mrs. Kelly’s family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

