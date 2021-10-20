Advertisement

Kathey Montez Kelly

Kathey Montez Kelly
Kathey Montez Kelly
Kathey Montez Kelly(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kathey Montez Kelly was born on December 29, 1951, passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021 surrounded by her family at home in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Kathey was 69 years young and is survived by her children, Teresa Kelly, April Kelly (Tyler) Gordon; two grandsons, William “Chase” (Kayla) Henderson and Cooper Gordon; six sisters and three brothers.

Kathey was a hard worker where she retired after 25 years from Avery Dennison in Meridian MS. She also worked at the Bonita Lakes Walmart, where she enjoyed seeing all the familiar faces. She always enjoyed the little thing in life. In her spare time she enjoyed working in her flower beds and catching up with family and friends that became family.

Kathey was preceded in death by her parents, Eather and Montez Varner, brother David Varner, sisters Martha Weaver and Darlene Wade and her great granddaughter, Addilyn Michelle Henderson.

Mrs. Kelly’s family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

John M. “Jack” Dasis
Jaycie Collins holds the Special Olympic torch
Special Olympics torch carried through Meridian
General H. Mooney
Ms. Mary Lee Doby