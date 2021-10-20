Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 20, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
Myrtlewood Dr. shooting
Meridian police investigate 5th homicide in 6 days
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive.
Police: Newborn dies after pregnant mother shot, killed by husband in Alabama
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 19, 2021