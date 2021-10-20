Advertisement

Mississippi Secretary of State visits Meridian

Michael Watson addresses the Meridian Rotary Club.
Michael Watson addresses the Meridian Rotary Club.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson visited the Meridian Rotary Club Wednesday. He talked about election security and how important small businesses are to the state.

He highlighted tackle the tape which is an initiative focused on increasing economic opportunities for all Mississippians and small businesses by promoting competition and job growth.

Watson also said election security is a concern for all, especially with the Senate District 32 special election coming up in less than two weeks.

“We had more than 60 cities covered last time, where we had people from the secretary of state’s office in the precincts where folks could say, ‘hey we are being active participants making sure the law is being followed. We are going to bust people trying to break the law if you are trying to do so’,” Watson said. “We will have folks here in this election.”

Nine people are running to fill the last two years of the term won by Sampson Jackson in 2019. Jackson retired June 30. The district is made up of Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are: W.J. Coleman, Stan Copeland, James Creer, Justin Curtis Creer, Minh Duong, Rod Hickman, Kim Houston, Keith Jackson and Bradley Joseph Sudduth.

There are other special elections in the state Nov. 2 but District 32 is the only one in the WTOK viewing area. See the sample ballot below:

Page 2 of Approved Sample Ballot Mississippi 2021
Contributed to DocumentCloud by WTOK (wtoktv) • View document or read text

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

