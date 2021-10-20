One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
The shooting happened on 52nd Avenue between 5th Street and Arthur Street. Meridian Police Department said a child was rushed to the hospital after a gun wound. Police said the child is not facing life-threatening injuries.
The case is under investigation as the suspect is on the loose.
