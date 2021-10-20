Advertisement

Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen on Wednesday described Tuesday’s night’s shooting as a domestic situation.

Additional details weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said earlier on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
Myrtlewood Dr. shooting
Meridian police investigate 5th homicide in 6 days
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to Florida park officials searching, reports say
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
The U.S. Secretary of State says the government is "relentlessly focused" on the kidnapping of...
Haiti gang demands $17 million ransom for missionaries
It’s a victory for Liane Shekter Smith, who served as head of the state’s drinking water office...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal