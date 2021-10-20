Advertisement

Rain chances return to the forecast

After a dry spell, showers are back
After a dry spell, showers are back(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a dry spell, the chance for rain has returned to the forecast. An upper-level disturbance will help create a few showers today once the atmosphere moistens up a bit. We’ve had dew points in the 40s since the weekend (which signifies a dry atmosphere), but a SE wind is gradually increasing the moisture. So, some light showers will be squeezed out of the atmosphere today. Not everyone will get rain, but keep the umbrella with you so that you don’t get caught off guard. Otherwise, expect seasonable highs into the upper 70s.

Tonight, more showers will roll across our area with milder lows...staying in the 60s. A cold front moves into our area on Thursday, and it will keep showers in the forecast including a few thunderstorms. Downpours are possible, but thankfully, severe storms aren’t a big concern. The cold front crosses by Friday morning, leading to drier weather as we wrap up the work week.

Highs will climb into the low 80s for Thursday, but don’t expect a big cold snap behind the cold front. Actually, highs will hover near 80 degrees for Friday...with low-mid 80s for the weekend.

