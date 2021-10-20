Advertisement

San Francisco shuts burger spot for not checking vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers’ vaccination status.

The company’s Fisherman’s Wharf location — its only one in San Francisco — was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14.

Authorities said it refused to bar clients who couldn’t show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect Aug. 20.

In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the vaccination rule, the department said, calling the mandate a matter of public health to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” Arnie Wensinger, the chain’s chief legal and business officer, said in a statement.

In-N-Out said it considered the enforcement requirement an intrusive and offensive measure that would force it to discriminate against customers.

The location has since reopened but without indoor dining.

In-N-Out was the only San Francisco restaurant that was closed for violating the mandate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
Myrtlewood Dr. shooting
Meridian police investigate 5th homicide in 6 days
The owner of The Ruins in Meridian is fearful of losing his building due to a new concern with...
Local business owner fearful of losing building

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence
Leslie Bricusse wrote lyrics for the Bond themes “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice,” with...
Bond and ‘Willy Wonka’ songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90
Nicholas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, is scheduled to plead guilty to...
Nikolas Cruz set to plead guilty to Parkland massacre
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said the price impact for this package is "a tiny piece of GDP"...
Biden, lawmakers focus on climate, families in trimmed $2 trillion plan