Advertisement

Showers increase tonight and tomorrow

Showers will increase tonight and Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.
Showers will increase tonight and Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front trailing from low pressure passing north of us means increasing showers and a few thunderstorms tonight and Thursday.

Showers Increase Tonight

Some evening storms can bring locally heavy rain. Up to 2-3 inches of rain is possible where the heaviest rain falls. Showers will increase after midnight and be scattered around the area for the Thursday morning drive. The low temperature will be near 67 degrees. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will persist through about 2 PM through, then showers will become more isolated. The high temperature will be near 82 degrees. Rainfall amounts will generally be between 0.10″ and 0.25″ with locally higher amounts near heavier storms.

Friday & This Weekend

Showers will clear out for Friday. The high school football games on Friday night will be dry. This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Morning lows will be within a degree or two on either side of 60 degrees.

Our Next Rain Maker

Another cold front could arrive on Monday. Confidence on the intensity of this system is not very high right now. A stronger system would mean a bigger chance for rain on Monday. A weaker system might mean a couple of stray showers at most. Given recent trends in the forecast data, I’ve increased Monday’s chance for rain from 20% to 30%. Know that this can trend up or down over time depending on how this system develops.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

After a dry spell, showers are back
Rain chances return to the forecast
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 20th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - October 20th, 2021
Heavy rain and thunder will begin increasing on Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front.
Showers will start increasing on Wednesday
Weather - October 19, 2021
Weather - October 19, 2021