Showers increase tonight and tomorrow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front trailing from low pressure passing north of us means increasing showers and a few thunderstorms tonight and Thursday.

Showers Increase Tonight

Some evening storms can bring locally heavy rain. Up to 2-3 inches of rain is possible where the heaviest rain falls. Showers will increase after midnight and be scattered around the area for the Thursday morning drive. The low temperature will be near 67 degrees. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will persist through about 2 PM through, then showers will become more isolated. The high temperature will be near 82 degrees. Rainfall amounts will generally be between 0.10″ and 0.25″ with locally higher amounts near heavier storms.

Friday & This Weekend

Showers will clear out for Friday. The high school football games on Friday night will be dry. This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Morning lows will be within a degree or two on either side of 60 degrees.

Our Next Rain Maker

Another cold front could arrive on Monday. Confidence on the intensity of this system is not very high right now. A stronger system would mean a bigger chance for rain on Monday. A weaker system might mean a couple of stray showers at most. Given recent trends in the forecast data, I’ve increased Monday’s chance for rain from 20% to 30%. Know that this can trend up or down over time depending on how this system develops.

