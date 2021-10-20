Advertisement

Showers will start increasing on Wednesday

Heavy rain and thunder will begin increasing on Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front is on track to arrive on Thursday. It will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with it. Severe weather is not expected.

Low pressure over the Central Rockies on Tuesday will strengthen as it tracks eastward across the Plains on Wednesday. The low pressure will pass well north of us, but a cold front will pivot around the southern edge of the low pressure circulation. That cold front will increase showers and thunderstorms for our area when it moves through on Thursday.

Ahead of this storm system, a blank of high, thin clouds is caught within the flow of the jet stream. They will stream overhead. As warm and humid air flows northward ahead of the approaching cold front and beneath those clouds, the clouds will thicken up and bring a few showers to us on Wednesday - ahead of the cold front that arrives on Thursday.

Tonight will be marked by increasing clouds. A couple of stray showers are possible after midnight. The low temperature will be near 56 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees.

