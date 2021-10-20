Advertisement

State granted partial stay while mental health suit on appeal

5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves has granted a partial stay on enforcing the ruling in the federal government’s suit against the state’s mental health system.

Reeves handed down the ruling last week, granting a stay on five provisions of his earlier ruling.

The case is now on appeal to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Reeves ruled on the state’s mental health case in early September. Under the ruling, the state had 120 days to draw up an initial plan to bring its Department of Mental Health and mental health offerings into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The state had 180 days to submit its final implementation plan to the court.

Provisions of that ruling put on hold include:

  • Requiring the state to implement a plan to provide peer support services at satellite community mental health offices by the end of fiscal year 2022
  • Requiring the state to fund an additional 250 CHOICE housing vouchers in fiscal year 2022 and an additional 250 housing vouchers in 2023
  • Requiring the state to implement an annual clinical review process
  • and requiring the state to develop its implementation plan with 120 days of the court’s order

Attorneys say the state is prepared to perform all other obligations under the order and will resume work on the other mandates pending the outcome of the appeal.

