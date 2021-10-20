Advertisement

Thomasson named MMA’s first female board chair

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Pat Thomasson, CEO of the Thomasson Company in Philadelphia, was named board chair for the Mississippi Manufacturers Association this week, making her the first woman to serve in this position.

“This is pretty special,” said Thomasson. “I’m honored to be a part of an organization that recognizes the changes in manufacturing and all types of individuals who are looking at technical fields as a career path.”

Thomasson has been on the MMA Board of Directors since 2016. She is a Certified Public Accountant, and has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting from The University of Mississippi. She started working for the Thomasson Company, her family’s business, in June 1996.

“Pat has been a business leader in her community for decades, and she brings that wealth of knowledge and experience to her role as the new chair of MMA,” said MMA president & CEO John McKay. “I look forward to working with her as we continue to build the Association and support the thousands of hard-working manufacturers around the state. I know that she will be a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Thomasson’s term is one year. Other changes approved by the board include Jane Moss of Viking Range Corporation to be chair-elect, Lex Lemmers, director of program management and resident engineering for PACCAR Engine Company, to be vice-chair and Kirk Lewis, chair and president of Blue Springs Metals and Georgetown metal processing to be secretary/treasurer.

