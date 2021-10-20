Three non-profit organizations received $10,000 donation

Advertisement

By Nicholas Brooks
Oct. 19, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The three nonprofit organizations each received a $10,000 donation from the council.

The Salvation Army, the James Carter Foundation, and the Meridian Freedom Project were the organizations that received the donation.

Each organization has been an opportunity for a person to get a warm meal, clothes, school supplies, a place to sleep, and even a chance to help others. The organization is planning to use the money to help continue its mission and to help fund its programs.

“The James Carter Foundation, Freedom Project, and the Salvation Army do a whole lot in the community. I know a couple of these organizations haven’t got the support from the city as they should. We voted on giving them each $10,000 a piece. It will be a contribution for them for what they did for the city,” said Ward 2 Councilman Dwayne Davis.

This will be the first time all three organizations receive a donation of this amount from the city council.

