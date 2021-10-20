T.J. Harris Lower Elementary honored as Hardee’s Star School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - T.J. Harris Lower Elementary was honored Wednesday as Hardee’s Star School and teachers and staff were treated to the restaurant’s new honey chicken sandwiches for breakfast.

The award was open to all schools in Meridian and Lauderdale County.

It is a way for Hardee’s to recognize and honor those who work so hard for our community.

“We just want to say thank you to them today for what they’ve done, for the hard work they do every day. We just want them to know we appreciate them,” said Hardee’s district manager, Ron Mason.

And the teachers feel the appreciation.

“Not only do things like this, being recognized by the community, help us but just seeing the kids smiling faces every day and seeing their growth and progress in academics really does push us to do our best and even more,” said kindergarten teacher, Khadija Easley.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.