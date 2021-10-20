Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Middle School Cross Country

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the West Lauderdale middle school boys Cross...
This week's Total Pain Care team of the week is the West Lauderdale middle school boys Cross Country team.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the West Lauderdale middle school boys Cross Country team.

After an undefeated season, the Knights won the MHSAA middle school cross country state championship on Tuesday.

Congratulations to the West Lauderdale middle school Cross Country team for being this week’s Total Pain Care team of the week.

