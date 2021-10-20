Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Middle School Cross Country

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the West Lauderdale middle school boys Cross Country team.

After an undefeated season, the Knights won the MHSAA middle school cross country state championship on Tuesday.

Congratulations to the West Lauderdale middle school Cross Country team for being this week’s Total Pain Care team of the week.

