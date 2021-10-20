Advertisement

West Jones student killed in crash with school bus

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on Wednesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a West Jones High School senior driving the truck died in the crash.

About 11 students were on the bus. None were reported injured in the crash, according to JCSD.

WDAM was told that the school bus was headed to West Jones High School carrying mainly middle school students.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.

Bumgardner said one lane of traffic was reopened about 7:59 am to allow traffic to begin flowing.

MDOT cleared the traffic alerts for the area at 11:04 a.m.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and other emergency service agencies were also on the scene.

Drivers are still asked to use caution in this area.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
Myrtlewood Dr. shooting
Meridian police investigate 5th homicide in 6 days
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Gena Hoyer, right, hugs Debbi Hixon during a court recess following Marjory Stoneman Douglas...
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive.
Police: Newborn dies after pregnant mother shot, killed by husband in Alabama
Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the...
Alabama man wins over $1 million at Pearl River Resort
A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
Mississippi receives $1.3M grant to help students finish degree