Whynot Motorsports Park hosts fall classic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re looking for an exciting weekend activity, we have you covered.

Whynot Motorsports Park is hosting the 27th annual Coors Light Fall Classic Thursday through Saturday. Racers have come from all around the nation for this weekend’s race, which will be filled with some intense action.

“If you’ve never been to a dirt track, it’s amazing watching these cars. The track is just a little over a quarter of a mile around in a circle in dirt. The super late models, the real fast cars will be here. They have over 800 horsepower, they have as much power as a NASCAR, and they’re going around this dirt track. The track record is 11.5 seconds,” said Rodney Wing, owner of Whynot Motorsports Park.

For a complete list of ticket prices and race times, please visit the racetrack’s website: https://whynotmotorsportspark.com/

