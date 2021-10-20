Wicker, Hyde-Smith oppose bill to federalize elections

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - A procedural vote in the U.S. Senate Wednesday to begin debate on the ‘Freedom to Vote Act’ failed to pass, getting only 49 of the 60 votes needed to advance the measure.

All 50 Republican senators voted against the Democrat-backed package. Mississippi’s Roger Wicker called it an attempt to take over local elections.

“This bill would have overridden broadly popular and effective state election laws, banning states from requiring photo ID to vote and hampering removal of dead voters from voter rolls. Worse, it would have removed nearly every protection on absentee voting, allowed states to divert federal dollars to fund political campaigns, and eroded free speech protections by forcing nonprofits to disclose donors.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said the measure would negate Mississippi’s successful voter ID law.

“Like their first two attempts this year, Senate Democrats are making another run at so-called reforms that would be rotten for Mississippi and rotten for the nation. This latest Democrat power grab is dressed up as a ‘compromise,’ but it’s just more of the same bad liberal power grab to skew elections in their favor by imposing federal mandates on every aspect of the electoral process.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer favors the measure but changed his vote to ‘no’ in a move that allows him to bring the bill to the floor for a fourth time in the future.

