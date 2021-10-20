Wicker, Hyde-Smith oppose bill to federalize elections
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - A procedural vote in the U.S. Senate Wednesday to begin debate on the ‘Freedom to Vote Act’ failed to pass, getting only 49 of the 60 votes needed to advance the measure.
All 50 Republican senators voted against the Democrat-backed package. Mississippi’s Roger Wicker called it an attempt to take over local elections.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said the measure would negate Mississippi’s successful voter ID law.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer favors the measure but changed his vote to ‘no’ in a move that allows him to bring the bill to the floor for a fourth time in the future.
