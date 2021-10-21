Advertisement

Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers.

Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.

Brown says they believe one bullet struck two officers — one in an arm and one in a shoulder.

Police say the officers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The Chicago Tribune reports the two male officers were transferred early Thursday from a hospital in Berwyn to another hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the...
Alabama man wins over $1 million at Pearl River Resort
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action

Latest News

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
Remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House changing ideas on how to pay for $2 trillion plan
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
Biden: Obligation to seniors
FILE - In this May 14, 2021 file photo, former NFL players Ken Jenkins, right, and Clarence...
NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement