Advertisement

LIVE: Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak Thursday during the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The memorial to the civil rights leader features a 30-foot-tall stone statue of him, along with 14 quotes from King.

The memorial was the first to honor a Black person on the National Mall, and it located at 1964 Independence Ave., in recognition of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the National Park Service states on its website.

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope,” a quote from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, served as a theme of the design and is featured at the memorial.

Its official dedication date is Aug. 28, 2011, the anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that King participated in, but the ceremony was postponed to October that year for Hurricane Irene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the...
Alabama man wins over $1 million at Pearl River Resort
One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
Some fishermen spotted a whale trapped by a net and freed it.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man on fishing trip cuts trapped whale free of net
A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital...
Expert panel takes up complicated COVID-19 booster questions
A prisoner entering the Morgan County Jail in Alabama underwent a body scan that showed what...
Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner