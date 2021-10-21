Chief Young talks Meridian crime, offers condolences to families of victims

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young offers her condolences to those who have lost loved ones in recent violent crimes in the Queen City.

Young also said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle the uptick in crime.

“I just want everyone to know that we are working hard. I know it seems like it is taking some time, but we are working hard. My condolences to all of those who have lost loved ones during this time. I just want them to know that we are working hard on this.”

People in Ward 5 spoke Thursday night in the latest meeting with the chief.

Most had concerns over what they said were issues with the homeless and drug problems within their neighborhoods.

Several people claimed those who own the empty homes in Ward 5 should be responsible for anyone who uses them to contribute to problems in the area.

Chief Young told Newscenter 11 she felt the meeting went well and that she learned a lot about the concerns within Ward 5.

The next round of meetings with the chief will be in about three months, and Young said they will be held quarterly.

