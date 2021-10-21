Advertisement

Chief Young talks Meridian crime, offers condolences to families of victims

Young said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle...
Young said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle the uptick in crime.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young offers her condolences to those who have lost loved ones in recent violent crimes in the Queen City.

Young also said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle the uptick in crime.

“I just want everyone to know that we are working hard. I know it seems like it is taking some time, but we are working hard. My condolences to all of those who have lost loved ones during this time. I just want them to know that we are working hard on this.”

People in Ward 5 spoke Thursday night in the latest meeting with the chief.

Most had concerns over what they said were issues with the homeless and drug problems within their neighborhoods.

Several people claimed those who own the empty homes in Ward 5 should be responsible for anyone who uses them to contribute to problems in the area.

Chief Young told Newscenter 11 she felt the meeting went well and that she learned a lot about the concerns within Ward 5.

The next round of meetings with the chief will be in about three months, and Young said they will be held quarterly.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Whynot Motorsports Park hosts fall classic
Whynot Motorsports Park hosts fall classic
T.J. Harris Lower Elementary honored as Hardee’s Star School
T.J. Harris Lower Elementary honored as Hardee’s Star School
Mississippi Secretary of State visits Meridian
Mississippi Secretary of State visits Meridian
Meridian Fire Department plans for new truck
Meridian Fire Department plans for new truck