Contract extended for Mississippi State University president

The state College Board announced Thursday that it had approved a contract extension for MSU...
The state College Board announced Thursday that it had approved a contract extension for MSU president, Dr. Mark Keenum, through June 30, 2025.(wlox)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum is getting a contract extension. The state College Board announced Thursday that it had approved the extension through June 30, 2025.

Keenum is being paid $400,000 a year from the state and $400,000 a year from the private Mississippi State University Foundation. Board President Dr. J. Walt Starr said Keenum is not receiving a pay raise. But the board authorized the foundation to pay Keenum another amount, up to $800,000, if he remains for whole the contract.

Keenum said he wants some or all of that to go to scholarships.

