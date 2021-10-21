Advertisement

Economic growth continues in Meridian

Meridian Crossroads development
Meridian Crossroads development(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s an economic boom happening in the city of Meridian. From growth in downtown to new businesses popping up all over the city, Community Development Director Craig Hitt said people are starting to invest more and more around the city.

“There is a lot of interest and that is exciting. Some of it is local folks, contractors and developers, but there’s also interest from outside. That’s exciting as well,” Hitt said.

There’s movement underway at Meridian Crossroads. Excavators and bulldozers are moving dirt next to Krystal.

“I can’t be specific about what’s coming in there at this point. I’m excited about the opportunities, not only where the dirt work is being done, but throughout the park there,” Hitt explained. “There’s some future activity that I think the whole city and the community will be pleased to see.”

Progress is also being made at the future Starbucks location next to IHop on North Frontage Rd. The tentative completion date is before the end of the year. Taco Bell on North Hills St. closed after a fire in May. It’s supposed to reopen, but no timeline has been given.

There’s also a new car wash being built next to the new Burger King.

In downtown, there’s the ongoing $10,000,000 construction project at the new Castle headquarters on Front St.

“They had opportunities to go to other cities but they wanted to stay here in Meridian. We are thankful to them as a family and as a business in wanting to do that and making that investment for us. It’s going to be exciting,” Hitt said.

The opening of the Threefoot Hotel is just more than a week away. From the roof, you can see other businesses that have recently opened like the Threefoot Brewery. Hitt said there are more developments on the way.

“They do a lot of homework before they reach out to you. You know they have already jumped over hurdles before they start talking about locations and opportunities. It’s encouraging and exciting that we are at that point,” Hitt said.

