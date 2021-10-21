Advertisement

Jodie Nicole Dykes

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Jodie Nicole Dykes will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Mike Boles officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Dykes, 30, of Meridian, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Nicole was a member of Evangel Temple Church in Meridian. She enjoyed her work as a cosmetologist at Sport Clips in Meridian. She loved her co-workers and considered them her extended family members. In her spare time Nicole enjoyed spending time fishing and taking trips to the beach with her family. Nicole loved spending time with her family most of all. Nicole was a selfless person and continues to be so by being an organ donor and continuing to give the gift of life to many for years to come. She was a hero.

Nicole is survived by her husband Chris Dykes; their children, Nevaeh Dykes and Jarad Dykes. Her mother, Lena Susie Fowler (Troy Turner); one brother, Christopher Rutledge; Father-in-law Tony Dykes (Blair Wilson); her grandparents Troy and Judy Fowler, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members and friends.

Nicole is preceded in death by her father, Joe Frank Rushing; and her grandmother.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

