Local doctor reacts to new COVID booster approvals

Dr. Duggan of Rush Health Systems talks so WTOK about COVID boosters.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were approved for people 65 and older or are at a high risk yesterday by the CDC.

Dr. Fred Duggan of Rush Health Systems told us that most of the employees at rush were originally vaccinated with Moderna, this approval allows them to continue to safely serve the people of Meridian.

“With the approval of the mix and match, that means if you got the Pfizer you can get the Moderna, if you have Moderna you can get a Pfizer, that really opens up the ability, logistically and just from a numbesr standpoint, to get the booster quicker and a wide range of people,” Duggan said.

The CDC also approved the mixing and matching of booster shots.

“In our clinics, our physicians are having one on one conversations with people around vaccinations because we know it works and we know it can lead us out of the pandemic,” Duggan said.

Dr. Duggan said that the effectiveness of the original Pfizer and Moderna doses decreases after six months and two months for Johnson and Johnson.

Ask your healthcare professional if you are eligible for a COVID booster shot.

