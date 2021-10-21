MCC services the community during My College Cares Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - School and regular jobs were set aside for a time Thursday at MCC as students and staff pitched in to give back to the community.

Students and faculty members from MCC were hard at work but in different places than usual, for the annual ‘My College Cares Day.’

“It’s really special and it’s looked at throughout the community. We go and take a day off out of school, and we just come in and put back into the community. So, you know the different businesses, organizations and we just volunteer time. It gives us a break. It gets the students out of the classroom. It gets the teachers a break but it’s all about giving back. And what a perfect time right now, what we’re going through, is taking the time to give back to others,” said MCC Lineman Instructor, Curtis Bradley.

Over 800 people participated in Thursday’s community service at 59 locations in Lauderdale County.

MCC said numbers are usually higher but COVID, understandably, hindered some businesses, students, and staff from wanting to participate.

Many facilities said they are thankful for the extra hand from those in their own community.

“MCC is a wonderful, wonderful school. I’m thankful that MCC has been in Meridian. It has been a mainstay in Meridian and Lauderdale County for many, many years and I’ve always heard that they called it Harvard on the hill. So, it means a lot for the young people at MCC to be here at Aldersgate Retirement Community, working for and with older people, our older generation. So, to me that’s a great thing,” said Aldersgate Retirement Community Chaplain, Kenneth Owen.

MCC members painted, gardened, cleaned up various facilities, and helped with other needed tasks.

MCC said it created this day of service over 20 years ago because they saw how vital a college and community connection are.

“Community service is very important to me because I feel like it’s always important to give back to your community in any way you can. Because as you grow up your community helps you a lot and it helps mold you into the person you are. In order to help keep our community looking beautiful and safe, it’s important that we give back and help clean it up sometimes,” said MCC student, Jayla Smith.

MCC said this is always a great highlight to their year.

