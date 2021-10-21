Advertisement

Morgan Freeman interviews police recruits in Alabama town

This photo released by the Gulf Shores Police Department shows actor Morgan Freeman, left, with...
This photo released by the Gulf Shores Police Department shows actor Morgan Freeman, left, with six other members of a panel that interviewed police recruits in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Officials said Freeman, who owns property in the city and spends time there, volunteered to help out with the screening process. (Gulf Shores Police Department via AP)(Gulf Shores Police Department | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — The latest batch of police recruits in an Alabama beach town faced an interview board that included law enforcement executives and a civilian who was recognizable by his voice if not by his face: Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman.

Freeman was part of a seven-member panel that interviewed nine potential officers for the Gulf Shores Police Department last week.

Deputy Chief Dan Netemeyer says Freeman volunteered to help and was an active participant.

Freeman is a Mississippi native who owns property in Gulf Shores. Netemeyer says anyone who didn’t recognize Freeman’s face instantly knew his voice once he spoke.

