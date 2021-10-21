Union: Graveside services for Mr. Montie Ralph Staton will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 22,2021 at Union City Cemetery. Brother David Jay will officiate.

Mr. Staton,84, of Union died Wednesday, October 20,2021 at Laird Hospital.

Survivors:

Wife of 53 years: Evelyn Mixon Staton of Union

3 Children:

Scott Staton and wife Jennifer of Union

Monica Staton Truhitt and husband Eddie of Union

Susan Staton Arthur and husband Clay of Union

9 Grandchildren:

Kyle Staton, Hunter Staton, Taylor Truhitt and wife Charissa, Amber Truhitt, Addison Truhitt, Kinsley Johnson, Jace Arthur and wife Erika.

1 sister:

Nancy Staton Russell

He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Staton was preceded in death by his parents:

Clyde Staton and Lillian Staton

2 brothers: Fred Staton and W.C. Staton

1 sister: Mary Staton Hicks

Pallbearers:

Eddie Truhitt, Clay Arthur, Taylor Truhitt, Kyle Staton, Hunter Staton, and Jace Arthur

Honorary Pallbearer:

David Breland

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net