Montie Ralph Staton
Union: Graveside services for Mr. Montie Ralph Staton will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 22,2021 at Union City Cemetery. Brother David Jay will officiate.
Mr. Staton,84, of Union died Wednesday, October 20,2021 at Laird Hospital.
Survivors:
Wife of 53 years: Evelyn Mixon Staton of Union
3 Children:
Scott Staton and wife Jennifer of Union
Monica Staton Truhitt and husband Eddie of Union
Susan Staton Arthur and husband Clay of Union
9 Grandchildren:
Kyle Staton, Hunter Staton, Taylor Truhitt and wife Charissa, Amber Truhitt, Addison Truhitt, Kinsley Johnson, Jace Arthur and wife Erika.
1 sister:
Nancy Staton Russell
He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Staton was preceded in death by his parents:
Clyde Staton and Lillian Staton
2 brothers: Fred Staton and W.C. Staton
1 sister: Mary Staton Hicks
Pallbearers:
Eddie Truhitt, Clay Arthur, Taylor Truhitt, Kyle Staton, Hunter Staton, and Jace Arthur
Honorary Pallbearer:
David Breland
