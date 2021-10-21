Memorial service for Steve Shehea will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Hutchison officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Steve Shehea, age 80, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at The Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Shehea; children, Stephen Shehea (Cindy), Craig Shehea, Monica Belvin (Chris), and Daphne Alford (Keith); grandchildren, Krista Paul, Gracie Shehea, Drew Belvin, Kristen Johnston (Jason), and Molly Cain (Jarrod); 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Marsha Teaster (James Lloyd); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucille Shehea; grandson, Ryan Shehea; brothers, Pat Watson and Michael Morgan.

The Shehea family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

