Advertisement

Steve Shehea

Steve Shehea
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Memorial service for Steve Shehea will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Hutchison officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Steve Shehea, age 80, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at The Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Shehea; children, Stephen Shehea (Cindy), Craig Shehea, Monica Belvin (Chris), and Daphne Alford (Keith); grandchildren, Krista Paul, Gracie Shehea, Drew Belvin, Kristen Johnston (Jason), and Molly Cain (Jarrod); 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Marsha Teaster (James Lloyd); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucille Shehea; grandson, Ryan Shehea; brothers, Pat Watson and Michael Morgan.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Shehea family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the...
Alabama man wins over $1 million at Pearl River Resort
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action

Latest News

Jodie Nicole Dykes
Mr. Montie Ralph Staton
Teachers get their free breakfast.
T.J. Harris Lower Elementary honored as Hardee’s Star School
John M. “Jack” Dasis