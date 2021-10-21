Storms possible tonight, then we dry out for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely, but some heavy storms are possible. Storms can bring frequent lightning and thunder. Storms have had some difficulty organizing and holding on. If that continues, storms may be limited.

The showers and storms will arrive at:

5 PM to 7 PM around Philadelphia, Choctaw, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Union, Decatur, Macon, and Burnside.

7 PM to 9 PM around Meridian, Newton, Lawrence, Hickory, Chunky, DeKalb Scooba, Preston, Prismatic, Lauderdale, Marion, Causeyville, Livingston, Epes, Geiger, Emelle, Gainesville, Eutaw, York, and Cuba.

9 PM to 11 PM around Quitman, Enterprise, Stonewall, Basic City, Meehan, Sable, Shabuta, Pachuta, Demopolis, Butler, Lisman, Pennington, Gilbertown, and Linden.

10 PM to midnight around Waynesboro, Silas, Toxey, Coffeeville, Thomasville, Grove Hill, Sweet Water, and Dixons Mill.

The storms will exit our area by 2 AM. Quick clearing will follow, and we’ll start Friday with sunshine.

Our Next 24 Hours

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight through about 2 AM. Then we will become mostly clear with a low temperature near 57 degrees. Sun will persist throughout Friday, even amid passing clouds. The high temperature will be near 74 degrees.

Football Friday Forecast

We’ll be dry and clear Friday evening for the high school football games. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s at kickoff, and we’ll cool to near 60 by the 4th quarter. Some games may end with upper 50s.

This Weekend’s Forecast

This weekend will be sunny and dry. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Morning low temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

