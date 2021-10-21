Summer-like today with showers, then fall-like for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s much warmer than the average, and it’s also much warmer (and more humid) than yesterday morning across the WTOK area. This warm up is due to a southerly wind that’s pumping in the heat & humidity ahead of a cold front that’ll arrive later this evening. Highs for today will also be above average with low-mid 80s expected, but temps fall back into the seasonable range for Friday once a cold front crosses this evening.

Many of us had some showers early this morning, but that dose of rain was affiliated with a weak upper disturbance that’s sliding away. So, expect dry conditions for your midday/early afternoon plans with a mix of sun & clouds. However, as the cold front slides in this evening, we’ll get another dose of showers with possibly some storms mixed in. Rainfall estimates should be less than .25″ for most.

Behind the front, dry weather will dominate through Sunday. After cooling down for Friday, temps will climb back above average this weekend. Then, get ready to grab the umbrella again as we start the final week of October.

