Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her Hyundai Elantra collided with a Freightliner truck, driven by Billy Ray Nix, 46, of Eufaula, Ala.

The wreck happened on Highway 80, about eight miles west of Demopolis, at 5:50 a.m.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

