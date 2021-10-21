Advertisement

Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her Hyundai Elantra collided with a Freightliner truck, driven by Billy Ray Nix, 46, of Eufaula, Ala.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The wreck happened on Highway 80, about eight miles west of Demopolis, at 5:50 a.m.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

