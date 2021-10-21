Advertisement

Visitations at Mississippi prisons to resume November 1

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families and friends will soon be able to visit their loved ones in prison.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain said all state prisons will again allow visitations beginning November 1.

The decision to reopen ends a three-month moratorium that was put in place on July 27 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The decision is based on discussions with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, community data from the Mississippi Department of Health and MDOC Medical Providers, as well as MDOC’s vaccine administration at each facility,” said MDOC Deputy Commissioner of Institutions Jeworski Mallett. “COVID cases are trending down and we feel visitation is safe for inmates with the COVID protocols we have in place.”

Visitors will be required to social distance, wear maks and have their temperatures checked at entry points. They also will be required to answer a series of COVID-19 related questions prior to entry, according to a news release from the department.

Inmates also will have to wear masks and be checked for temperature. Visitation areas will be sanitized with electrostatic sprayers and will have hand sanitizing stations.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the...
Alabama man wins over $1 million at Pearl River Resort
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action

Latest News

Surveillance video shows another customer in the store react immediately to the situation and...
WATCH: Marine Corps veteran thwarts attempted armed robbery
FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug....
Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the...
Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags
Cold front crosses, and it'll bring showers & storms
Summer-like today with showers, then fall-like for Friday