7th Annual Rails to Reels Film Festival

The 7th Annual Rails to Reels Film Festival is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, at Meridian's Temple Theatre.
The 7th Annual Rails to Reels Film Festival is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, at Meridian’s Temple Theatre.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 7th Annual Rails to Reels Film Festival is Friday and Saturday at Meridian’s historic Temple Theatre.

Filmmakers from all over will have their films showcased on the big screen. It will also have plenty of films made in Mississippi and a few in our area, sixteen total. Friday’s showings start at 7 p.m. Saturday’s begin at 10 a.m.

The event will showcase 32 films which include documentaries with a mix of music videos and animated shorts. Tickets for this two-day event are $25 for one or buy two tickets for $35.

“For me, the Rail to Reels Film Festival is an important part of the film industry. The fact it’s right here in Meridian, our own backyard, it speaks wonders to Thomas (Burton) and the people that put this on. I actually watched and have been a part of the festival in the past. This is our first year for me and Ron to have our film showcased and to be in an official selection with our movie “Modern Day Disciples”. It means a lot to me. It is just one step closer to our ultimate goal and showing the world about what we are doing,” said writer, Danny Todd.

