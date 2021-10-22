Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers close to finishing new district lines

A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings that were held on...
A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings that were held on May 12, 2021. New district maps will be released publicly on Oct. 26.
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers say they’re close to completing new lines that will form the updated districts for the legislature, state board of education, and U.S. House seats.

The new lines for these districts won’t match, but they will all be different than their current versions.

“The most noticeable one is in Baldwin County,” said state Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, who serves as the co-chair of the Senate Reapportionment Committee co-chair. “They’ve had a substantial increase in population.”

Madison, Tuscaloosa, and Lee counties are other areas where McClendon sees substantial changes. The districts in these counties will shrink while the ones surrounding them will be enlarged to make up for the smaller populations.

“That affects the size of the districts, because of the concept of one person, one vote,” McClendon explained.

State Sen. Greg Albritton, a Republican who represents part of Baldwin and its surrounding counties, said the changes will affect who lawmakers represent.

“You’re losing areas, where you have connections, you have family, you have investments,” Albritton explained, ”and be pushed into another area where you don’t have any contacts or property, or associations.”

The redrawn district maps, which are Constitutionally required after every decade’s census, will be shown at the Statehouse during a public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Gov. Kay Ivey has called a special session of the legislature for Oct. 28 to take up and approve the redistricting plan.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrell Taylor is being sought for questioning in a deadly assault Sept. 30 in Lauderdale...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for murder in Sandflat Rd. homicide
The town of Marion held a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the expansion...
Marion breaks ground on home expansion
David Williams, Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes...
Jones Co. father, teenage son arrested after multi-state crime spree
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Second annual Bluegrass in the Park
Second annual Bluegrass in the Park
National drug take back day
National drug take back day
A displaced casket that floated from a cemetery during flooding from Hurricane Ida, sits near...
Federal assistance approved for counties impacted by Hurricane Ida
Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
The bloodlines of football at Demopolis High School
The bloodlines of football at Demopolis High School