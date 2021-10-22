Bluegrass in the Park coming to Clarkco Saturday

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’re a fan of bluegrass music, then Clarkco State Park is the place for you Saturday.

After missing out last year due to COVID, Bluegrass in the Park returns for a day of family fun and entertainment from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You’re encouraged to bring your tent and lawn chairs for a day of music and food against a beautiful backdrop with all proceeds going to help projects by the Friends of Clarkco State Park.

” We do it to bring awareness to the park,” said Marsha Roberts, a member of the Friends of Clarkco. “This is a beautiful park and one way we can get people to come visit the park is through having events like this. It’s just part of our idea of being friends of Clarkco to bring awareness to the park.”

Clarkco has also received a nice gift from a couple of frequent campers. Tom and Debbie Hinrich from the Mississippi Gulf Coast have donated their time and efforts into a new living picture frame which will be on display beginning Saturday.

