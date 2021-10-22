Advertisement

Bluegrass in the Park coming to Clarkco Saturday

Bluegrass in the Park
Bluegrass in the Park(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’re a fan of bluegrass music, then Clarkco State Park is the place for you Saturday.

After missing out last year due to COVID, Bluegrass in the Park returns for a day of family fun and entertainment from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You’re encouraged to bring your tent and lawn chairs for a day of music and food against a beautiful backdrop with all proceeds going to help projects by the Friends of Clarkco State Park.

” We do it to bring awareness to the park,” said Marsha Roberts, a member of the Friends of Clarkco. “This is a beautiful park and one way we can get people to come visit the park is through having events like this. It’s just part of our idea of being friends of Clarkco to bring awareness to the park.”

Clarkco has also received a nice gift from a couple of frequent campers. Tom and Debbie Hinrich from the Mississippi Gulf Coast have donated their time and efforts into a new living picture frame which will be on display beginning Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Crossroads development
Economic growth continues in Meridian
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Young said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle...
Chief Young talks Meridian crime, offers condolences to families of victims
Dr. Duggan of Rush Health Systems talks so WTOK about COVID boosters.
Local doctor reacts to new COVID booster approvals

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
The Birmingham community is remembering Kamille "Cupcake' McKinney two years after her death.
Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney two years later
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 389 new cases, 13 new deaths and 29...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Less than 400 news cases reported Friday