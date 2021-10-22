Advertisement

Bud and Burgers event draws huge crowd to Meridian City Hall

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After missing out last year due to COVID, the Bud and Burgers event returned to Meridian Thursday night.

Hundreds of people flocked to City Hall for the Buds and Burger put on by Mitchell Distributing.

Some 20 teams from around the community fired up their grills and competing for prizes for the best burger and all of those in attendance also got to vote on their favorite burger and the musical entertainment was provided by the Black Sheep.

”This is our first year to be a part of this and we’re so excited,” said Reagan Walden of Castle Meridian. “We love giving back to our community especially when it supports a great cause like Love’s Kitchen. Our hamburger is cilantro and onion finely diced in with our meat with egg and avocado mixed in. On top of that we have a jalapeno on top.”

“It’s really important to us because we like being with the community,” said Kaylee Ferguson of John Oneal Johnson Motor Group. “We want to to come here and enjoy everybody as a community. It’s not all about selling cars with us. We’re a big family and we all work close together. So coming out here to be with everybody else is just a win for us.”

All of the proceeds from Bud and Burgers went to Love’s Kitchen in Meridian.

