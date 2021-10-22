Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 21, 2021

Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
EDDIE J DAVIS JR19891407 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
ALFRED D SMITH19673801 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
DAVION D WILLIAMS19942402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
CHARLSA R DONOHUE19736102 HWY 493 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
SHAMAR COLLINS19952714 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DANIEL HINTON1981283 TERRY RD LAUDERDALE, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:45 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 4:45 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:12 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:16 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Grandview Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

