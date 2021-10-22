City of Meridian Arrest Report October 21, 2021
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|EDDIE J DAVIS JR
|1989
|1407 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|ALFRED D SMITH
|1967
|3801 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
|DAVION D WILLIAMS
|1994
|2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|CHARLSA R DONOHUE
|1973
|6102 HWY 493 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|SHAMAR COLLINS
|1995
|2714 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DANIEL HINTON
|1981
|283 TERRY RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:45 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 4:45 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:12 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:16 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Grandview Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.