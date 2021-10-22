City of Meridian Arrest Report October 21, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:45 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 4:45 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 7:12 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:16 PM on October 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Grandview Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.