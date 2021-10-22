City of Meridian Arrest Report October 22, 2021
Published: Oct. 22, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JATERREON T DONWELL
|1999
|2601 16TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LAWANDA A COATS
|1980
|PO BOX 870 LIVINGSTON, AL
|DUI
|DONZELL PAYNE
|2000
|4355 OLD ROCK RD PORTERVILLE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CANDY M DICKERSON
|1990
|1135 ROCK CREEK RD UNION, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|SHONDREA L IVY
|1999
|2427 4TH AVE APT 20C MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
DUI OTHER
|ALBERT SANDERS
|1978
|2005 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:31 PM on October 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 49th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 8:00 AM on October 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 43rdAvenue. One individual was struck by a BB gun.