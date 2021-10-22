City of Meridian Arrest Report October 22, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:31 PM on October 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 49th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.

At 8:00 AM on October 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 43rdAvenue. One individual was struck by a BB gun.