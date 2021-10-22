Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Less than 400 news cases reported Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 389 new cases, 13 new deaths and 29...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 389 new cases, 13 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 389 new cases, 13 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The MSDH states 9,990 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state in the charts below:

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Crossroads development
Economic growth continues in Meridian
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Young said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle...
Chief Young talks Meridian crime, offers condolences to families of victims
Dr. Duggan of Rush Health Systems talks so WTOK about COVID boosters.
Local doctor reacts to new COVID booster approvals

Latest News

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
Overall level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Alabama in the past seven days.
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue decreasing, deaths remain high in Alabama
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 422 new cases reported Thurs.
Dr. Duggan of Rush Health Systems talks so WTOK about COVID boosters.
Local doctor reacts to new COVID booster approvals