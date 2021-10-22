COVID-19 in Mississippi: Less than 400 news cases reported Friday
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 389 new cases, 13 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.
The MSDH states 9,990 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.
Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.
See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state in the charts below:
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.