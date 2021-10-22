East Central drops to Hinds 52-14 on the road

RAYMOND, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors lose to the Hinds Community College Eagles 52-14 on the road.

Hinds quickly got on the board off of a Jeffrey Pittman 5-yard run. The Warriors were able to quickly respond as quarterback Gabriel Larry threw a 77 yard pass to Corey Goldwire to tie the game up.

After that, it was all Eagles.

Going into the half, the Eagles scored 17 unanswered points to lead 24-7. By the end of the game, it became too much for the Warriors.

East Central went into this game with a two game losing streak and now they have lost three straight. The Warriors are now 2-5 for the season and are 1-3 on the road.

They will look to end their slump at home against Coahoma.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.