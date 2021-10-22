Fall-like weather for your Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front has crossed our area, and it left us with a return to “normal” or seasonable fall weather. After a refreshing morning, temps will climb into the upper 70s...flirting with 80 degrees this afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine courtesy of High Pressure that’ll be in control. This evening looks great for high school football games as temps cool into the 60s. Then, overnight lows will bottom out in the low 50s by eary Saturday.

The overall week looks great for outdoor activities, but it will gradually get warmer as a southerly wind returns. Highs will climb into the low 80s for Saturday, then the mid 80s for the wrap-up to the weekend.

Next week, rain returns to the forecast. Monday, a boundary moves into our area bringing us a chance for scattered showers & storms. Then, Wednesday, there will be another threat for showers & storms as a stronger storm system slides into our region. This system is one to watch because it could bring some strong storms. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

